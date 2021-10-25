Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

First look at Claire Foy and Paul Bettany in drama series about Argyll divorce

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 6:19 pm
(Alan Peebles/BBC)
(Alan Peebles/BBC)

The BBC has shared a first look at Claire Foy and Paul Bettany in A Very British Scandal.

The pair will play the Duke and Duchess of Argyll in the drama series about the couple’s high-profile divorce in the 1960s.

Foy will play Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, who was famed for her charisma, beauty and style, and who dominated the front pages as a divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit polaroid picture all played out.

The series will explore the high-profile divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll (Alan Peebles/BBC)

A Very British Scandal will explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain and look at attitudes towards women to ask whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time.

The show will be made by the team behind the BBC’s A Very English Scandal, which starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw as politician Jeremy Thorpe and his lover Norman Scott.

The first images from the drama show Foy in an autumnal setting while sporting a classic red lip and finger-wave hairstyle, and wearing a black winter coat with thick fur trim along with a hat, gloves and tartan scarf.

The Crown’s Claire Foy will star as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll (Chris Raphael/BBC)

Another shows the decadent lifestyle of the character as the actress can be seen at a lavish event laughing while holding a coupe glass, wearing a sparkly evening dress, pearl necklace and white gloves.

Foy is also seen in court in a crisp grey suit with a matching hat and her signature pearl necklace.

The 37-year-old actress previously played the young Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the Netflix series The Crown, which won her the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 2018.

The series will be made by the team behind the BBC’s A Very English Scandal. (Nick Wall/BBC)

She is joined by Bettany, who starred as Vision in WandaVision and Avengers: Infinity War, who will play her husband Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, while Gavin & Stacey star Julia Davis will portray Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava.

Also joining the cast are Amanda Drew, Richard McCabe, Phoebe Nicholls, Camilla Rutherford, Timothy Renouf, Sophia Myles, Sophie Ward and Tim Steed.

Katherine Manners, Richard Goulding, Jonathan Aris, Oliver Chris, Nicholas Rowe and Miles Jupp will also star.

The three-part series will be written by Sarah Phelps, who previously wrote The Pale Horse, And Then There Were None and Dublin Murders, and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Anne Sewitsky.

The series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and be available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in 2022.

