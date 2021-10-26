Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-soldier warned he faces jail for stalking BBC presenter Louise Minchin

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 11:37 am Updated: October 26, 2021, 11:39 am
BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin (PA)
A man has been warned he faces jail after pleading guilty to stalking former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin.

Carl Davies, 44, was due to face trial at Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday for stalking presenter Minchin and her adult daughter Mia by posting intimidating comments on their Instagram accounts.

He changed his pleas to guilty before a jury was sworn in.

Davies, of Flint, North Wales, has previously been convicted and given a suspended sentence for stalking Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

Judge Nicola Saffman said: “This is a repeat offence and the content of messages which was sent was extremely alarming, very serious, very intimidating and clearly was intended to maximise the distress of the complainants in this case.”

She adjourned sentencing for a psychiatric report to be prepared on the former soldier, who claims to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

She added: “I need this to be very clear for Mr Davies that the most likely outcome will be a sentence of immediate imprisonment.”

The court heard the offences took place between July 14 and 17 last year, during the operational period of his suspended sentence.

Duncan Bould, defending Davies, said he sustained PTSD while serving with the armed forces in Iraq.

He said Davies, who attended court with his father, had continued to work in Iraq as a close protection officer after leaving the forces and had very little treatment for the condition.

He said: “He has, it seems, heavily self-medicated, using largely alcohol as medication.

“It seems it is in that context these offences were committed.”

Mr Bould said Davies, of Queens Avenue, had initially pleaded not guilty to the two offences of stalking, causing serious alarm or distress, because he could not recognise the behaviour and now believed it must have been done when he was heavily intoxicated.

Davies was granted bail, with conditions including not to contact Minchin or her daughter, until his sentencing on December 15.

