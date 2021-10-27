Corrie actress Maureen Lipman to be made a Dame By Press Association October 27, 2021, 2:47 am Maureen Lipman is to be made a Dame (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Actress Dame Maureen Lipman will become the first Dame of Coronation Street when the Prince of Wales awards her the honour. The 75-year-old actress is being made a dame commander for services to charity, entertainment and the arts in a career lasting more than 50 years. She has found a new audience in recent years through her appearance on the ITV soap as Evelyn Plummer since 2018, after a brief cameo in 2002. Her lengthy CV includes everything from a comedy turn in a BT advert to a supporting role in an Oscar-winning drama. Speaking last year when the honour was awarded, the actress spoke about how her family were welcomed to the UK after fleeing persecution in Russia. She added: “I am proud to be honoured by the Queen and country that I love, for doing the work that I love.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Dame Maureen Lipman borrowed Corrie hat for big day at Windsor Castle First look at Claire Foy and Paul Bettany in drama series about Argyll divorce Dame Joan Collins criticises William Shatner over historic space flight Baking queen Mary Berry to celebrate damehood with sandwich