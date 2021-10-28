Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nish Kumar announces he is leaving Late Night Mash

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 12:05 pm
Nish Kumar (Matt Crossick/PA)
Nish Kumar (Matt Crossick/PA)

Nish Kumar has stepped down as the host of Late Night Mash after it was revived by TV channel Dave.

The comedian, 36, launched the programme, a satirical take on the week’s news, in 2017 as The Mash Report and it aired for four series on BBC Two.

The broadcaster announced in March it was cancelling the programme “to make room for new comedy shows” but in July UKTV-owned channel Dave announced it would return under a new name.

Kumar announced his departure on Twitter by posting a photo of a message handwritten on the back of a bloodstained script for the show.

He said: “It is true. I’m leaving Late Night Mash. After five years across the Beeb and Dave it felt like the time was right to move on.

“I’m writing this on the back of my final script. It’s covered in blood due to me slamming my hand into the staple by accident.

“It is a testament to how much of myself I put into the show, and also my ceaseless clumsiness.”

Kumar thanked the BBC for commissioning the show and Dave “for saving it”.

Describing the programme as a “labour of love”, he added: “When we started in 2017 we were told a show like this wouldn’t work on British TV.

“The fact that it has is the result of the talent and hard work of everyone involved in making the show. Most importantly, thanks for watching. Mash forever.”

Dave also shared a video filmed on the set of Late Night Mash in which Kumar jokes that he has “decided to step down to spend more time with my emotional problems”.

A statement from the channel said: “Nish has been an incredible host of Late Night Mash. We’d like to thank him for being part of the show and we look forward to working with him on more projects.

“The future of Late Night Mash on Dave will be decided in due course.”

Late Night Mash features regular contributors Rachel Parris, Ellie Taylor, Geoff Norcott and Steve N Allen.

In 2018, broadcaster Andrew Neil singled out The Mash Report while complaining that the BBC’s comedy output was too left-wing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]