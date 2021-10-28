Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emily Maitlis stalker tells jurors he ‘had to breach’ order to prove innocence

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 5:31 pm
Edward Vines is accused of attempting to breach a restraining order against Emily Maitlis (PA)
An “obsessive” stalker who has harassed BBC presenter Emily Maitlis for more than 25 years has told a jury he had to breach a restraining order “to prove my innocence”.

Edward Vines is alleged to have attempted to breach a restraining order against former Cambridge University friend Ms Maitlis six further times between May 31 last year and September 21 this year.

The 51-year-old told a jury at Nottingham Crown Court that “the pressure got to me” when he pleaded guilty to an initial charge of harassment in 2002, saying Wandsworth Prison inmates “didn’t like” the comparisons made to the murder of TV presenter Jill Dando.

Edward Vines
Jill Dando was murdered in 1999 (BBC)

Jurors were previously told the defendant had “systematically and with increasing frequency” breached two separate restraining orders imposed on him in 2002 and 2009 – with 12 breaches to his name and seven separate prosecutions.

Representing himself as he took to the witness box on Thursday, Vines told the court it was “absurd to make a comparison” with the Dando case because he “wasn’t a threat to Emily”.

Distributing a newspaper article about the comparisons made between Ms Maitlis and the Dando case, Vines said: “As a postgraduate English Language teacher, with that article circulating in the media, I was scared for my safety.

“There were growing threats and it was a hostile environment (in prison).”

Ms Maitlis interviewed the Duke of York in November last year, which led to Andrew stepping back from official public duties for the foreseeable future after criticism over his unsympathetic tone and lack of remorse about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Edward Vines court case
Edward Vines denies attempting to breach a restraining order (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Vines is currently standing trial accused of writing six letters addressed to the journalist or her mother, Marion Maitlis, from HMP Nottingham which were intercepted by prison staff.

Telling jurors his reasons for writing the letters, the defendant said: “The only thing I thought I could do to prove my innocence was to breach the order and argue I had a reasonable excuse to breach it.

“(In the letters) there is legal argument that a judge or a lawyer is supposed read and see the light.

“I still haven’t had my day in court or the alleviation of having a trial.

“I’m trying to be as reasonable as possible in my letters. I was just unable to tell her I loved her in the way that I should have done.”

Vines denies all six charges.

The trial continues.

