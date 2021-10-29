Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Penny Lancaster urges more help for women enduring ‘soul destroying’ menopause

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 10:07 am
Penny Lancaster said women going through the menopause need more support (PA)

Penny Lancaster has called for better support for women going through the menopause, as she told how it can be mentally and physically “soul destroying”.

The TV presenter and model, who is married to Sir Rod Stewart, is campaigning for the abolition of prescription charges for hormone replacement therapy (HRT), a treatment to relieve symptoms of the menopause.

MPs are due to vote on a private members’ Bill on Friday that, if passed, would make HRT free for those going through the menopause in England.

Lancaster, who turned 50 in March, has previously spoken of how she was prescribed antidepressants when she experienced brain fog and mood swings while going through the change.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast alongside journalist and author Mariella Frostrup, Lancaster called for the issue to be dealt with promptly.

She said: “Women felt like there is a taboo subject, that they are embarrassed to talk about it, that they feel they are on the edge of being extinct almost.

“If there was a 50-year-old man in a company, at the top of his game, being promoted, and he had a health issue – physically and mentally like women suffer with menopause – they would find something to help him.

“And this is hundreds of women, it’s not just a few women suffer from this.

“Every single woman will go through this and sadly due to other health issues younger women can have to go through HRT much earlier than your average woman.

“It really needs to be dealt with because physically and mentally it can be soul destroying.”

Lancaster said that although antidepressants could “take the edge off” the effects of menopause, they are only a “band aid” covering up the issue.

“The night sweats prevent you from sleeping so you can’t even begin your day properly and every amount of anxiety, every decision you have to make, is not in your control anymore,” she said.

“Then you feel like you are having a nervous breakdown – so I get it.”

Frostrup, 58, recently published the book Cracking The Menopause with Alice Smellie in a bid to address the issue.

She said: “We shouldn’t have period poverty in this country where young girls can’t afford to get sanitary towels and we definitely, definitely shouldn’t have the lottery that we currently have when it comes to support for the menopause.

“Whether you go the HRT route or you don’t, HRT should be free for any women who needs it – and every single doctor in the land should be trained properly in menopause practice.”

