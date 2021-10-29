Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly’s Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec spotted in London with their partners

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 9:15 pm
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing contestants Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec have been spotted on a night-out in central London with their partners.

The Dragon’s Den star and entrepreneur Davies and her husband Simon were accompanied by her dance partner Skorjanec and his wife and former Strictly dancer Janette Manrara.

Davies and Skorjanec also appeared on Friday evening’s episode of Strictly’s spin-off show It Takes Two where they were surprised with a video message by Shania Twain praising them for their dance last week.

Strictly Come Dancing
The Dragon’s Den star Davies is paired up with Skorjanec on Strictly (Aaron Chown/PA)

The pair performed a rumba to the country singer’s track You’re Still the One on last Saturday’s live show, which Twain described as “beautiful”.

She said: “Sarah and Alijaz great job dancing to You’re Still The One – it was beautiful. Good luck on the rest of the series and go kick some butt.”

This Saturday they will be performing their couple’s choice dance to Whitney Houston’s Queen Of The Night.

Davies and Skorjanec did not find their feet on the dancefloor straight away and finished at the bottom of the leaderboard in week one with a score of 17 for their cha cha cha.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
(Keiron McCarron/BBC)

However, by week two they doubled their first score after receiving 34 points from the judges for their foxtrot, and then went on to top the leaderboard in week four with a tango to Por Una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel.

Strictly professional dancers Skorjanec and Manrara were married in July 2017.

Manrara was a professional on Strictly from 2013 to 2020 and then moved to co-host the spin-off show It Takes Two with Rylan Clark for the 2021 series.

