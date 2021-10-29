Strictly’s Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec spotted in London with their partners

Strictly Come Dancing contestants Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec have been spotted on a night-out in central London with their partners.

The Dragon’s Den star and entrepreneur Davies and her husband Simon were accompanied by her dance partner Skorjanec and his wife and former Strictly dancer Janette Manrara.

Davies and Skorjanec also appeared on Friday evening’s episode of Strictly’s spin-off show It Takes Two where they were surprised with a video message by Shania Twain praising them for their dance last week.

The Dragon’s Den star Davies is paired up with Skorjanec on Strictly (Aaron Chown/PA)

The pair performed a rumba to the country singer’s track You’re Still the One on last Saturday’s live show, which Twain described as “beautiful”.

She said: “Sarah and Alijaz great job dancing to You’re Still The One – it was beautiful. Good luck on the rest of the series and go kick some butt.”

This Saturday they will be performing their couple’s choice dance to Whitney Houston’s Queen Of The Night.

Davies and Skorjanec did not find their feet on the dancefloor straight away and finished at the bottom of the leaderboard in week one with a score of 17 for their cha cha cha.

(Keiron McCarron/BBC)

However, by week two they doubled their first score after receiving 34 points from the judges for their foxtrot, and then went on to top the leaderboard in week four with a tango to Por Una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel.

Strictly professional dancers Skorjanec and Manrara were married in July 2017.

Manrara was a professional on Strictly from 2013 to 2020 and then moved to co-host the spin-off show It Takes Two with Rylan Clark for the 2021 series.