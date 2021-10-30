Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Walker says his Strictly partner’s love of dancing has rubbed off on him

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 11:49 am
Dan Walker (BBC/PA)
Dan Walker (BBC/PA)

Dan Walker has told how his Strictly partner’s love of dancing has rubbed off on him as he expressed his “surprise” that he is still in the competition in the sixth week.

The BBC Breakfast presenter, 44, also revealed in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday morning that his newly-announced co-host Sally Nugent will be in the audience to support him for Halloween week.

Walker and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova will be performing a jive to Rock Lobster by The B-52s on Saturday evening’s show.

In a video posted to Twitter, he said: “Hello, here we are, another Saturday, another week of Strictly.

“I hope you’re having a fantastic weekend so far.

“It’s week six would you believe and we’re still knocking about, which is a huge surprise, but very enjoyable.

“It’s very strange because the judges keep telling me I need to believe in myself and to let go, and I am trying, and if you watch tonight I think you’ll probably see a bit of that.”

The TV presenter also spoke of the influence his dance partner has had on him, saying: “The other thing which I found very surprising is when you spend time with somebody who loves something so much, and Nadiya loves dancing, it’s just a huge part of who she is, it really does rub off on you and I didn’t expect to feel like that.

“I’ve gone from thinking ‘I’m glad that’s over’ to thinking ‘I can’t wait to dance again’.

“And the support we’ve got from so many people is ludicrous and really inspiring.”

He added: “Sally’s coming tonight, my new professional partner, which is going to be great.

“I hope she and you enjoy it, and if you can vote, do, that would be brilliant, thank you.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
The couple will perform a jive to Rock Lobster by The B-52’s on Saturday’s show (Keiron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Walker said in a follow-up tweet that he knows he is “the favourite to go home” but revealed he was “not worried about that”.

He added: “My family are loving it, my friends can’t believe it and the support is incredible.

“Also… I’m learning something amazing, from someone amazing… I intend to enjoy every minute of it.”

Last week the pair performed a Viennese waltz to She’s Always A Woman by Billy Joel as a tribute to his wife Sarah as it is one of her favourite songs.

Walker, who has three children with his wife, used his post-performance interview to address her directly while she sat in the studio audience.

He said: “I’m going to gush over her for a moment because she’s one of those people that the more you know her, the more you love her, and I’ve known her and loved her for over half my life.”

The camera then panned to Sarah, with Walker adding: “There she is. She’s absolutely amazing. She is such a special person and I love her to bits.

“I hope she enjoyed that because we really loved that.”

