Tilly Ramsay responds to wave of support after criticising DJ’s ‘chubby’ comment

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 12:03 am
Tilly Ramsay is on this year’s Strictly (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Tilly Ramsay is on this year's Strictly (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Tilly Ramsay has said she feels “grateful” for the wave of public support she received after radio host Steve Allen described her as a “chubby little thing” live on air.

The CBBC presenter, daughter of celebrity chef Gordon, said she hopes to inspire others to behave in the same confident manner.

The 19-year-old previously hit back at Allen on social media, saying she “won’t tolerate people that think it’s OK to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance”.

Former Love Island star Dr Alex George, who was appointed a youth mental health ambassador for the Government earlier this year, and It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara were among those who voiced their support for Ramsay.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Radio DJ Steve Allen apologised to Ramsay for his comments (David Parry/PA)

Speaking a week after Allen issued a private apology, she said: “I have had some very positive reactions, which has been lovely.

“I am so grateful for all the support and just loving being me and having fun, and hopefully inspiring other people to do the same.”

Ramsay said she now wants to move on and focus on her Strictly performances.

“I said what I wanted to say. I put out a statement,” she said.

“I’m glad I did that but for now I have drawn a line under it – moving on and focusing on what is important, which is the dancing and university.”

Ramsay said she will continue to wear high heels and make-up outside the show after becoming accustomed to them for her routines.

She said: “I definitely will be continuing to wear high heels because I have not put my feet through this for nothing. So now that they are trained they will not become untrained.

“I have really loved wearing different dresses, different styles of clothing and I think I will definitely be looking to wear more of those in the future.

“Now I am a bit better at make-up, I have been getting tips from all the ladies here, so I now know how to look pretty half decent, so I will take that forward.”

Ramsay said having a well-known father did not put “extra pressure” on her.

But she added: “It is motivation to want to prove that I am doing my own thing.

“I am obviously so grateful for the great platform I have been given through my dad and all the amazing opportunities that have come my way.

“But I definitely am loving being able to show I am a different person and I am my own person, and doing my own thing.”

