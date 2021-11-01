Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Michael Palin backs campaign to safeguard future of churches

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 12:03 am
Sir Michael Palin is backing a campaign to safeguard the future of churches across the UK (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Michael Palin is backing a campaign to safeguard the future of churches across the UK (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Michael Palin is backing a campaign to safeguard the future of churches across the UK.

The National Churches Trust has launched what it describes as a debate to highlight the struggles of buildings around the country after warning an increasing number are facing closure.

The future of churches debate will highlight “the community, economic, heritage and spiritual benefits of churches”, the charity said.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Sir Michael Palin said churches remain a vital part of the country’s heritage (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Monty Python star Sir Michael, vice president of the National Churches Trust, warned pandemic-era restrictions have resulted in reduced funding and fewer worshippers, posing a threat to the future of the buildings.

He said: “Yet churches remain a vital and much-loved part of the UK’s history and heritage and we can’t let them fall into neglect and disuse.

“There is hope. More and more churches are adapting to the modern world and the needs of their communities, providing not just spiritual comforts but a range of valuable services to local people such as foodbanks and youth clubs.

“We must build on this and encourage people of all sorts and from all backgrounds to find hope and relevance in their local churches.”

Veteran broadcaster Sir Michael, 78, added: “If you care as much as I do about the future of these much loved buildings, do get involved with the National Churches Trust debate about the future of churches and help shape their future.“

The number of churches open and being used for worship has fallen from around 42,000 to 39,800 in the last 10 years, the National Churches Trust said, citing research from The Brierley Research Consultancy.

Closure has been particularly acute in some inner-city areas, the charity added.

It is publishing a church buildings manifesto with 16 essays.

For more information, visit: www.nationalchurchestrust.org

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal