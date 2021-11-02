Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claire Foy addresses the pressures of being a ’24-hours-a-day mother’

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 12:04 am
Claire Foy feels the pressure to be a '24-hours-a-day mother' and a 'vehicle for entertainment, love and food' (Yui Mok/PA)
Claire Foy feels the pressure to be a ’24-hours-a-day mother’ and a ‘vehicle for entertainment, love and food’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Claire Foy has admitted she feels the pressure to be a “24-hours-a-day mother” and a “vehicle for entertainment, love and food”.

The Crown star, 37, shares a six-year-old daughter, Ivy Rose, with her ex-partner actor Stephen Campbell Moore.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she addressed the challenges faced by mothers.

(Harper’s Bazaar/PA)

She said: “There’s this pressure to be this cake-baking, fun, playing 24-hours-a-day mother, being some sort of vehicle for entertainment, love and food.

“I’m just prepared to apologise for who I am: ‘I am so sorry – but you’re lumped with me. This is the hand you’ve been dealt, let’s try to make the best of it.’”

Foy, who will receive the actress prize at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday night, also dismissed the idea she would avoid playing the part of someone’s wife on screen.

She said: “It’s to underestimate the fact that women have, for centuries, been wives and mothers, and still are. That’s denying our entire history of what it means to be a woman.

“I’m interested in what she’s doing, what she thinks, what she believes. I don’t ever want to say I’m never playing a part that is supporting, or someone’s wife, because they exist, and if you can give them a voice, you should, instead of just making all these female characters that are basically just men but look like women – the superhero women who can fly, punch men in the face, that sort of stuff.”

Foy, who played the Queen in Netflix’s lavish royal drama The Crown, described the relationship between the monarch and her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh as “so beautiful”.

However, she refused to speculate as to how the Queen must feel following his death in April, saying she had always played show creator Peter Morgan’s “fictionalised version of who he thought was the Queen”.

“I knew I would have to have attachments and beliefs about who that character was, but what right have I got to assume any sort of connection to her or ownership of her?” Foy said.

“But they were married for such a long time, and there is something so beautiful about their commitment to one another.”

The December issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from November 5.

