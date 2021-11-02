Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Daisy May Cooper recruits Carole Baskin for help in dispute with publisher

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 1:33 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 2:09 pm
Daisy May Cooper (Ian West/PA)
Daisy May Cooper (Ian West/PA)

Daisy May Cooper has employed the services of Tiger King star Carole Baskin to assist her in a financial dispute with her publisher.

The This Country creator and actress claims she has not been paid the final instalment she is owed by Penguin Michael Joseph for her memoir Don’t Laugh, It Will Only Encourage Her.

Cooper, best known for her role as Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC series, shared a video recorded by Baskin through the celebrity video service Cameo, where members of the public can pay stars to record personalised messages for them.

In the video, the reality star instructs the company to pay the money.

Cooper wrote on Instagram: “Penguin still aren’t paying me my final instalment, despite doing all the press/ everything they f****** asked for with the book.

“So I am refusing to communicate unless it’s through Carol Baskin.”

Carole Baskin (ABC/Frank Ockenfels/PA)

In the video, Baskin can be heard saying: “Pay Daisy her money. What is the matter with you guys? Pay her what you owe her, for crying out loud.

“Daisy is not going to be talking to you guys any more, she’s going to go through Carole Baskin and bring the message through me to you, because you guys are askin’ for a Baskin by not paying Daisy what she’s owed.

“What were you thinking? Daisy and I are going to come after you and we are going to put you in a cage, just like the animals that you are for not paying what she is owed.

“We are going to be coming after you with nets and leashes and tranquiliser darts, for crying out loud. Yeah, we are just kidding.”

Baskin, who charges £182 for videos for personal use and £364 for a business video for a marketing campaign, appeared to reveal she was confused by the message she had been asked to relay.

She added: “I don’t know what is happening here, but Daisy wants to get paid.

“I usually sign off by saying ‘Stay cool, cats’ but you’re not being cool cats, so pay Daisy and then maybe we can have a cool cats and kittens conversation.”

Cooper’s book promises to give an insight into her life before fame, including her time in rural Gloucestershire with her brother, Charlie, which inspired the siblings to create This Country.

Penguin has been contacted for comment.

