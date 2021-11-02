Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Esme Wren appointed new editor of Channel 4 News

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 5:23 pm
Esme Wren (Ali Painter/White Headshots/PA)
Esme Wren (Ali Painter/White Headshots/PA)

Esme Wren has been appointed as the new editor of Channel 4 News.

The journalist joins the programme, which is produced by ITN, from the BBC’s Newsnight, where she has been the editor for three years.

She will replace Ben de Pear, who stepped down as editor in August after nearly 10 years in the job.

Wren began her journalism career at the BBC in 1999 as a producer on Newsnight.

Channel 4 new HQ
(Victoria Jones/PA)

She went on to become the head of politics, business and specialist journalism at Sky News before returning to Newsnight in 2018 to become its second female editor.

Wren oversaw Newsnight’s exclusive interview with the Duke of York about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

She said: “I am hugely excited to be appointed editor of Channel 4 News and lead their fantastic team of talented presenters, reporters and producers.

“C4 has a rich history of reporting from across the globe and leading some of the most significant investigations of our time.

“I will look forward to further growing its audience across all platforms and build on its strong heritage of speaking to young and underserved audiences.”

Louisa Compton, Channel 4 head of news, current affairs and sport, said: “Ben left very big shoes to fill – but if anyone can do it, Esme can.

“At a time when truly impartial journalism and trusted information is needed now more than ever, Esme will play a vital part in maintaining Channel 4 News’ reputation for world class journalism and building on all the things that make the programme the best in the business – including ground-breaking investigations, in-depth foreign reporting, first class analysis and a huge commitment to diversity and digital – whilst also taking the programme to new heights.”

