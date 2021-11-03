Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Bake Off host Matt Lucas gains German citizenship

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 9:13 am
Matt Lucas has gained German citizenship (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Little Britain star Matt Lucas has gained German citizenship.

The comedian and actor, who co-hosts The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4, said he had been offered citizenship through his grandmother, who fled Berlin in 1938.

Lucas, 47, has previously told how members of his family fled Germany prior to the Second World War amid persecution from the Nazis over their Jewish heritage.

He told one follower on Twitter the naturalisation process had taken about six months.

Sharing a photo of a pin badge featuring both the British and German flags, he quipped that he had been given gummy bears by the German embassy.

He said: “My grandma fled Berlin in 1938. Having been offered citizenship, I have just been to the German Embassy in London to collect my Certificate of Naturalisation.

“I am officially Anglo-German. They gave me some Gummibarchen and this lovely badge. Now to choose a German football team.”

FC Union Berlin was the first team to contact Lucas, commenting “Willkommen” – “welcome” – and sharing a handshake emoji.

Lucas, an Arsenal fan, replied: “I have been claimed by Union Berlin, it seems. My new German team, then!”

He and his Bake Off co-host Noel Fielding recently dressed up as German band Kraftwerk for the introduction to a German-themed week on the show.

