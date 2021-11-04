Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ed Balls and Robert Rinder to guest host Good Morning Britain

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 11:37 pm
Former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls and TV judge Robert Rinder have been announced as guest hosts on Good Morning Britain (Ian West/PA)
Former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls and TV judge Robert Rinder have been announced as guest hosts on Good Morning Britain (Ian West/PA)

Former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls and TV judge Robert Rinder have been announced as guest hosts on Good Morning Britain.

Strictly Come Dancing star Balls, 54, will appear alongside Susanna Reid for three days from Monday November 15, ITV said.

Rinder, a barrister who fronts his own reality courtroom series, will join Reid on November 10 and December 1.

Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards – London
TV judge Robert Rinder will guest host Good Morning Britain, ITV said (Matt Alexander/PA)

Balls said: “I always thoroughly enjoy being a guest on Good Morning Britain, but I have a sneaky suspicion I’m going to enjoy hosting alongside Susanna even more.

“Eagle-eyed viewers may remember I appeared as a guest on GMB during my stint on Strictly, and during that appearance Susanna and I recreated one of my dance lifts. I can reassure everyone that won’t be happening again, and that my feet will be kept firmly on the ground…”

Rinder, 43, said: “I think being a seasoned barrister will stand me in good stead for hosting Good Morning Britain later this month, demonstrating I’m just as comfortable holding politicians to account as I am judging the week’s TV with Susanna on the Gogglebox sofa. Plus, who wouldn’t want the chance to guest present GMB alongside one of their best friends?”

The news of the guests hosts comes after Richard Madeley confirmed he will continue as a guest presenter of Good Morning Britain.

The veteran broadcaster, 65, has been one of several guest hosts for the ITV breakfast programme following Piers Morgan’s departure in March.

Welcoming the additions of Balls and Rinder, Neil Thompson, Good Morning Britain editor, said: “We have a great existing roster of presenters on GMB and it’s always exciting to welcome new guest hosts to the show. We look forward to both Ed and Rob joining the team for some dates this month.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal