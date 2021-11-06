Rose Ayling-Ellis returns to Strictly dancefloor after making history

Rose Ayling-Ellis has returned to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom after making history with her perfect tango last week.

The EastEnders actress scored full marks for the routine, the earliest in the series judges have handed out 40 points.

She attempted to live up to her victory with a samba to Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson with Giovanni Pernice.

They know how to bring that Samba sass 💃 The camera loves Rose and Giovanni! #Strictly@RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/5Njpd7eb5L — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 6, 2021

Judge Anton Du Beke said he felt it was “one of your most nervous performances”, but added she “did some brilliant things”.

Craig Revel Horwood said he disagreed she felt nervous, but said the dance “could have had a little bit more fluidity”.

Motsi Mabuse praised the duo for being “such a strong team”, while Shirley Ballas told Pernice he is “second to none when it comes to teaching these skills”.

They received a score of 32, their highest marking for a Latin dance.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and partner Katya Jones performed a jive to Little Bitty Pretty Ones by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers.

Turning the Ballroom into a pool room, it's more than a Little Bitty Pretty Jive from Adam and Katya! #Strictly@adam_peaty @Mrs_katjones pic.twitter.com/YN34QVcbrc — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 6, 2021

The star, who survived the dance-off last week, was told by Ballas and du Beke he was “a bit hesitant” in his routine and pointed out he made some mistakes, but Ballas praised him for being “nice and light on your feet”, while Mabuse said there were “more positives than negatives”.

However, Revel Horwood told him his “mistakes put you out of time and you almost stopped dancing”.

After struggling last week, McFly star Tom Fletcher came back strong to perform a paso doble to Amparito Roca by Jaime Texidor with partner Amy Dowden.

Revel Horwood told him: “My goodness you did such a fantastic job, I don’t think I’ve eve seen a paso from a male celebrity that convincing,” while Mabuse praised him for “such a strong performance.”

The pair were marked 38, their highest score of the series.