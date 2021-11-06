Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rose Ayling-Ellis returns to Strictly dancefloor after making history

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 7:27 pm
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Guy Levy/BBC)
Rose Ayling-Ellis has returned to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom after making history with her perfect tango last week.

The EastEnders actress scored full marks for the routine, the earliest in the series judges have handed out 40 points.

She attempted to live up to her victory with a samba to Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson with Giovanni Pernice.

Judge Anton Du Beke said he felt it was “one of your most nervous performances”, but added she “did some brilliant things”.

Craig Revel Horwood said he disagreed she felt nervous, but said the dance “could have had a little bit more fluidity”.

Motsi Mabuse praised the duo for being “such a strong team”, while Shirley Ballas told Pernice he is “second to none when it comes to teaching these skills”.

They received a score of 32, their highest marking for a Latin dance.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and partner Katya Jones performed a jive to Little Bitty Pretty Ones by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers.

The star, who survived the dance-off last week, was told by Ballas and du Beke he was “a bit hesitant” in his routine and pointed out he made some mistakes, but Ballas praised him for being “nice and light on your feet”, while Mabuse said there were “more positives than negatives”.

However, Revel Horwood told him his “mistakes put you out of time and you almost stopped dancing”.

After struggling last week, McFly star Tom Fletcher came back strong to perform a paso doble to Amparito Roca by Jaime Texidor with partner Amy Dowden.

Revel Horwood told him: “My goodness you did such a fantastic job, I don’t think I’ve eve seen a paso from a male celebrity that convincing,” while Mabuse praised him for “such a strong performance.”

The pair were marked 38, their highest score of the series.

