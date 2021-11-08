Tom Fletcher reveals how his children have embraced Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing star Tom Fletcher has said his children have been learning some of his dance steps as he competes on the show.

The McFly star shares three sons – Buzz, seven, Buddy, five, and Max, three, with wife Giovanna.

He told Hello! magazine: “They watch it every Saturday, give their own scores and cheer me on, which is so sweet.

We got four 10s from these judges on their trip to rehearsals this week (killing time in half term!🥴). Not long until the real thing!!! 😱🎃👻 #strictlycomedancing #strictly #halloween #dancing #halloweenweek https://t.co/4MSj9skeg9 pic.twitter.com/m3wbyXVQ1A — Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) October 30, 2021

“They’ve even been learning some of the steps.”

The musician, who is pared with professional dancer Amy Dowden, said he hopes to lift the glitterball trophy at the end of the series to realise an ambition for his partner.

He said: “I get one chance to do this show and when it ends, I’ll be back fulfilling my true passion, doing what I dreamt of as a kid: being in a band and writing books.

“But for Amy, Strictly is her dream. She’s such an incredible dancer and teacher and I’d love to be the one who wins the Glitterball for her.”

Two very relieved, very happy, very hungry devils. We are SO grateful to be through to dance another week. I was so disappointed with myself after my performance last night, aside from the mic mishap and the little slip, I know I could have danced so muc… https://t.co/7wFzDLpAlx pic.twitter.com/LgDb0bbdYN — Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) October 31, 2021

He added that Dowden has become close with the whole Fletcher household while he is taking part in the show, adding: “It’s always been important to involve my family as I knew when I signed up to Strictly that it can take over your life.

“They’ve been part of it every step of the way. I think Amy wishes she was dancing with Giovanna this time around. She picks up the steps quicker than I do.”

Tom Fletcher (Hello)

Fletcher said the show has also had other benefits on his life, adding: “Dancing every day certainly gets you into shape.

“I haven’t been to the gym in a decade, but doing Strictly has forced me to use muscles I never knew I had.”

The singer is also an author of children’s books, said his own sons have a big influence on his writing.

Just found out that The Christmasaurus is the No.1 picture book in the country! 📚🎄🎉 Thank you SO much to everyone who has got a copy. I’m so proud of this book and really hope it brings some festive cheer as we head toward Christmas. Huge thanks and … https://t.co/Vs7e9PrOXo pic.twitter.com/lpvKuZivJ6 — Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) November 2, 2021

He said: “Although I started writing children’s books before I had kids, my approach changed after I became a dad.

“It’s very useful to be able to look inside the mind of a seven-year-old when you’re writing for youngsters that age.

“I try out my ideas on them first and then they come up with suggestions.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now.