Tom Fletcher reveals how his children have embraced Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 12:03 am
Tom Fletcher (GuyLevy/BBC)
Tom Fletcher (GuyLevy/BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star Tom Fletcher has said his children have been learning some of his dance steps as he competes on the show.

The McFly star shares three sons – Buzz, seven, Buddy, five, and Max, three, with wife Giovanna.

He told Hello! magazine: “They watch it every Saturday, give their own scores and cheer me on, which is so sweet.

“They’ve even been learning some of the steps.”

The musician, who is pared with professional dancer Amy Dowden, said he hopes to lift the glitterball trophy at the end of the series to realise an ambition for his partner.

He said: “I get one chance to do this show and when it ends, I’ll be back fulfilling my true passion, doing what I dreamt of as a kid: being in a band and writing books.

“But for Amy, Strictly is her dream. She’s such an incredible dancer and teacher and I’d love to be the one who wins the Glitterball for her.”

He added that Dowden has become close with the whole Fletcher household while he is taking part in the show, adding: “It’s always been important to involve my family as I knew when I signed up to Strictly that it can take over your life.

“They’ve been part of it every step of the way. I think Amy wishes she was dancing with Giovanna this time around. She picks up the steps quicker than I do.”

Tom Fletcher (Hello)

Fletcher said the show has also had other benefits on his life, adding: “Dancing every day certainly gets you into shape.

“I haven’t been to the gym in a decade, but doing Strictly has forced me to use muscles I never knew I had.”

The singer is also an author of children’s books, said his own sons have a big influence on his writing.

He said: “Although I started writing children’s books before I had kids, my approach changed after I became a dad.

“It’s very useful to be able to look inside the mind of a seven-year-old when you’re writing for youngsters that age.

“I try out my ideas on them first and then they come up with suggestions.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now.

