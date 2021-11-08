Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Molly-Mae Hague says thieves ’emptied’ the home she shares with Tommy Fury

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 8:19 pm
Reality star Molly-Mae Hague has said the burglary of the home she shares with Tommy Fury was the “worst thing” that has ever happened to them.

In a video posted on YouTube, the former Love Island contestant said their flat in Manchester had been “ransacked” and “emptied” by thieves a couple of weeks ago.

Hague said her and professional boxer Fury have since moved out of the flat.

She said: “It was without a doubt the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, to us, I’d probably say.”

Hague added: “It was just awful, horrendous, terrible. So we have been dealing with a lot.

“Our apartment was robbed, ransacked, emptied. You name it.”

The pair were “left with not a lot of stuff at all”, she said.

Hague said the incident had forced her to re-evaluate how she uses social media.

“I never thought if I was to be robber that I would feel guilty for being robbed,” she said.

“But I think seeing a lot of things on social media and seeing a lot of people’s opinions about why we were robbed, I started to feel like, god, was this my fault?

“Do I share too much? Did I do the wrong thing?”

Hague said her job “is literally to share my life, that’s actually what I get paid to do, it’s how I make a living”.

“I share every aspect of my life with you. The things I buy, where I live, what I do with my boyfriend, where I’m going,” she said.

“It’s really, really hard to find that balance between sharing so that you guys want to keep up with my life and see what I’m doing, but also keeping my life private so that I stay safe and I think I potentially maybe lost that balance.

“It’s nobody’s fault, it’s just a truly, truly awful thing to have happened.”

