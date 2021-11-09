Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas on ‘suffering in silence’ and menopause

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 9:01 am
(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)

Shirley Ballas has revealed that she often suffers in silence “like a lot of women”, even before she was found to have an abnormally high level of testosterone.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 61, was recently told by her doctor following tests that the level of testosterone in her body was “that of a man”.

In an interview with Times 2, Ballas has admitted that before this news she had been hiding for months that she felt permanently tired, suffered insomnia and found it difficult to lose weight.

Strictly Come Dancing
The Strictly judge went for tests after viewers noticed a lump during the show. (Guy Levy/BBC)

She told the paper: “For a while I’ve felt I have to push my buttons to get going.

“But then suddenly it’s ‘lights, camera, action’ and I put this mask on because that’s your job.”

The professional dance coach revealed she is unsure when she started to feel out of sorts, adding: “It’s hard to pinpoint. I don’t know whether it’s got something to do with lockdown.

“Then there’s all this anxiety when you go back out into the workplace, the virus is still there and I have to meet a lot of people because I run two jobs.

“My life is like a tumble dryer and — like a lot of women — I suffer in silence.

“You’ve constantly got this on switch; the off switch only comes at night when you’re on your own and you go into this dark place.”

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge went for tests after viewers noticed a lump under her arm during a broadcast of the BBC One show.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Ballas is the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing. (Ian West/PA)

She said: “When they came back the GP wasn’t happy because my testosterone’s that of a man.

“She said: ‘That’s alarmingly high. It can wreak havoc on the organs.’”

The dancer also found out her oestrogen levels were “almost zero” and has recently had a scan of her ovaries, kidneys and adrenal glands at King’s College London.

In 2019 she had her breast implants removed after being told by a healthcare professional during a mammogram that they may not always be able to check for cancer behind the implants.

The dancer revealed she also had a family history of cancer, with her mother Audrey Rich, 84, suffering from colon cancer in recent years, and two of her aunts and her great-grandfather having died of cancer.

She also discussed how she had a difficult time due to menopause, adding: “You have your child-bearing years, and then you have these years when you feel like slipping down the other side of the hill and trying to ride a bicycle back up it to get to that feeling that you had when you were a young person.”

Ballas has been taking bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for the last 10 years and is hoping it is related to her present hormone imbalance.

She explained that her private GP and her doctor in the US believe her high testosterone levels are nothing to worry about but her NHS doctor wants more tests run as she feels the high levels are not right.

