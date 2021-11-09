Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joanne Froggatt: I do not know why turning 40 is seen as a negative for women

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 12:03 pm
Joanne Froggatt (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Joanne Froggatt (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Actress Joanne Froggatt has said she is “proud” to be a woman over the age of 40 and does not understand why reaching the milestone is seen as a “negative” for women.

The Downton Abbey star told the Reign With Josh Smith podcast she gets asked questions about her looks and her plans to have children that would not be directed at her male colleagues.

She added she would like to be judged on her humour, personality, intelligence and achievements rather than her appearance.

Froggatt, 41, told the podcast: “From the age of about 38, 37, whenever I’ve been doing publicity for my work or anything else, I’ve been constantly asked, ‘Oh, are you going to have children? When are you having children? Or how are you feeling about turning 40?’

“Also about my looks and how I feel about the way I look constantly and do I feel I’m attractive enough?

“Honestly with men, and I’m not just saying this as a sweeping statement, I can guarantee it, I don’t think any man I’ve ever worked with – because I ask them all the time, all my male colleagues think this is ridiculous – they never get asked those questions.

“I haven’t found a man yet that has been asked those questions.”

BAFTA Breakthrough Brits 2016
Joanne Froggatt is currently starring in psychological thriller Angela Black (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Froggatt added: “What do you want me to do? Stick a paper bag on my head and never leave the house as soon as I turn 40?

“I’m so happy in my own skin. I’m definitely the most comfortable with myself I’ve ever been after turning 40.

“I’m proud of it. I’m wiser. I’ve had so many wonderful and not so wonderful life experiences and so many more things to hopefully pass on. I feel good about that.

“I don’t know why that’s a negative? It’s like as women, we still have to be reduced to whether we’re attractive to other human beings or not because really when it comes down to it, when you get over 40, will you still be attractive?

“Well, you know what, I’m more than that actually. I’d like to be judged on my sense of humour, my personality, my intelligence, my talent, the things I’ve achieved.”

Froggatt also revealed that as a young actress she was one mortgage payment away from quitting the profession.

“I’ve managed to support myself financially since the age of 16 just through acting,” she said.

“But my goodness, there were a few points where I was doing it by the skin of my teeth.

“I remember in my early twenties, I think I had one mortgage payment left in the bank and I just thought, ‘Alright, I’m going to have to bite the bullet and get another job and I can’t do anything else’.

“I landed a job just by the skin of my teeth.”

Froggatt is currently starring in ITV’s psychological thriller Angela Black, which tells the story of a suburban housewife who appears to have a charmed life but is actually the victim of domestic abuse.

Listen to Reign With Josh Smith at podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/reign-with-josh-smith/id1549676420.

