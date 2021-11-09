Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Danny Dyer says his wife always manages to ‘shine’ as he sends birthday message

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 4:07 pm
Danny Dyer and Joanne Mas (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Danny Dyer and Joanne Mas (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Danny Dyer has praised his wife for always managing to “shine” as he wished her a happy birthday.

The actor said he and Joanne Mas have been “bouncing through life together for over 30 years now”.

He shared the message alongside a number of throwback images of them together.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Press Room – London
Danny Dyer (Ian West/PA)

Dyer, 44, wrote: “Feliz cumpleanos to my Juana. You’re so true and real.

“You can drive me insane but In a world full of fake f****** you always manage to shine.

“We’ve been bouncing through life together for over 30 years now.

“There’s been major highs and dark lows but when we’re faced with adversity we always manage to stand tall together.

“Thank you for being my absolute DAY ONE. Love you. Let’s March on for another 30 years.”

Cirque Du Soleil’s Totem Premiere – London
Joanne Mas and Danny Dyer (Ian West/PA)

EastEnders star Dyer and Mas have been married since 2016 after she proposed to him on Valentine’s Day.

The couple share children Dani, Sunnie and Arty.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]