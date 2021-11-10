Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC presenters earning more than £10,000 for external jobs, register reveals

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 1:08 pm
BBC presenters earned thousands with external jobs, figures show (PA)
Two BBC broadcasters have received payments of more than £10,000 on top of their salaries for external work in the past four months, the corporation has revealed.

Eight journalists, including household names such as Naga Munchetty, Huw Edwards and Emily Maitlis, received fees of up to £10,000 in the period July to September, according to the BBC’s external events register.

Maryam Moshiri, anchor on BBC World News, and Stephen Sackur, host of HARDtalk, were both paid undisclosed sums of more than £10,000.

Moshiri was paid to be a moderator three times for events organised by law firm Clifford Chance from September 13-15.

Sackur received his payment for his role as a panel chair for Yalta European Strategy on September 10.

On-air talent in current affairs, sports news and some radio staff, as well as senior leaders, have had to declare such external work, including paid-for public speaking engagements, appearances or writing commitments, since January.

Pride of Britain Awards 2019 – London
Naga Munchetty received two £5,000-plus payments (Ian West/PA)

The register now puts fees into four categories; below £1,000, £1,000-5,000, £5,000-10,000, and more than £10,000, though no specific amounts are given.

Munchetty, who is also a BBC radio presenter, received two £5,000-plus payments for hosting two separate events in September, including the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award.

She earned between £255,000 and £259,999 in 2020/2021, according to the broadcaster’s latest figures.

Her co-host Dan Walker, who is currently a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, was paid more than £5,000 in May to host an event for Best Companies.

National news anchors Edwards and Clive Myrie also received upwards of £5,000 for hosting and interviewing roles.

Edwards was paid to host an event by Bauer Media, and Myrie for an interviewer role for Fujitsu.

Edwards earned between £425,000 and £429,999 and Myrie earned between £205,000-£209,999 in 2020/21, according to the BBC’s latest annual report.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
National news anchor Huw Edwards was paid upwards of £5,000 to host an event by Bauer Media (Matt Crossick/PA)

Media editor and Today show host Amol Rajan was paid a sum within the £5,000-£10,000 band for his role as a panellist at the Leeds International festival.

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell was paid more than £5,000 for hosting the Information Security forum.

Newsnight’s lead presenter Maitlis was also paid for the speaker role at an event for Proxima in September after having previously declared external engagements in March and June.

According to the BBC’s latest annual report, Maitlis earned between £325,000-£329,999 in 2020/2021.

The BBC says staff must seek written approval from a divisional head of department before signing up to any external engagements.

Director-general Tim Davie announced the move in October 2020 as part of a series of measures aimed at ensuring the broadcaster’s impartiality.

