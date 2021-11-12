Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Man pleads guilty to stalking former Hollyoaks actress

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 2:11 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 2:57 pm
Stephanie Davis (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
Stephanie Davis (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

A man who bombarded former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis with social media messages, letters and gifts has pleaded guilty to stalking.

Alex Boston, 43, admitted the charge at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The spokesman said: “Between April 2020 and July 2021, Boston stalked Ms Davis by bombarding her with messages via social media, delivering letters and gifts, and loitering outside her home address.”

Boston, of Moreton in Wirral, Merseyside, was identified through his Instagram account and fingerprint evidence on the letters, the CPS said.

Celebrity Big Brother 2016
Stephanie Davis arrives at the start of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

When his address was searched more letters intended for Davis were found.

The CPS said the 28-year-old actress, who appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, suffered panic attacks and had to move out of her home as a result of the “frightening and distressing campaign of obsessive and unwanted contact”.

Boston will be sentenced on December 22.

Ronan Molloy, district crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “Stalking and harassment can take many forms, but the common denominator in all such cases is an unhealthy fixation on an individual by the perpetrator.

“Stalking is a serious offence, one which has a significant impact on the victim.

“The CPS is committed to the prosecution of these offences, working closely with our partners to ensure that victims are supported and protected wherever possible.

“Stalking is not a form of flattery and is not something women in public life should simply have to expect.  It is a harmful practice and it will be taken very seriously.”

Davis is best known for playing Sinead O’Connor on Hollyoaks and came to fame on BBC talent series Over The Rainbow.

She has a four-year-old son with reality television personality Jeremy McConnell.

