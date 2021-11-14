Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ITV commissions documentary on Ghislaine Maxwell case

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 3:35 pm
The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to begin at the end of this month (Chris Ison/PA)
The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to begin at the end of this month (Chris Ison/PA)

ITV has commissioned a new documentary film on Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently awaiting trial in a US jail.

The documentary will feature interviews with key figures at the centre of the allegations of abuse surrounding Maxwell and her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, including alleged victims and her siblings, some speaking publicly for the first time on the matter.

The British socialite, 59, has said she is innocent of all charges alleging that she recruited teenagers who were not yet adults for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004.

The film will cover the trial by jury and will examine how a woman who mixed in elite circles in Britain and the US ended up being accused of involvement in a world of sex trafficking and grooming.

ITV said it will aim to bring new and revealing insight into the case by drawing on testimonies and archive footage.

Ghislaine Maxwell – Epsom
Ghislaine Maxwell says she is innocent (Jim James/PA)

The documentary is provisionally titled Ghislaine, and will also feature interviews with staff, friends, lawyers and investigators.

It will be presented by broadcaster and journalist Ranvir Singh, who is Good Morning Britain’s political editor.

Fremantle UK will produce the documentary, with Yvonne Alexander and Fatima Salaria as executive producers.

The opening statements at Maxwell’s trial, which is expected to last six weeks, are scheduled for November 29.

Epstein, a wealthy financier, was found dead in August 2019 in his cell in a Manhattan federal jail where he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

The film will air after the conclusion of Maxwell’s trial.

