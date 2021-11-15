Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Beatles filmmaker had to convince Disney to break ‘non-swearing rule’

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 6:19 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 12:03 am
Filmmaker Peter Jackson had to convince Disney to break its non-swearing rule for the new Beatles documentary, he revealed.

Having spent years cutting more than 57 hours of footage down to a three-part documentary, the Beatles fan and “massively successful” film director had to persuade Disney to permit swearing for the first time.

“We’ve had to have a discussion with Disney about the swearing. The Beatles are scouse boys and they freely swear but not in an aggressive or sexual way.

“We got Disney to agree to have swearing, which I think is the first time for a Disney channel. That makes them feel modern, too,” Jackson told the Radio Times.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Peter Jackson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jackson was approached by Apple Corps, who manage the Beatles legacy, asking if he was interested in reviewing hours of footage and twice as much audio, which had been recorded in January 1969, with a view to making it into a film.

Initially intended to be for the cinema, The Beatles: Get Back turned into three two-hour long films for Disney+, which the filmmaker attributed to the pandemic.

“The cinemas were closed and I had nothing to do but to keep editing. I kept finding new stuff and new ways to tell the story. It ended up being six hours.

“I thought I couldn’t do it justice as anything shorter. And you can’t help but be aware that this is historical footage. I was very aware of my responsibility to get this into the world and not have it disappear into a vault again,” Jackson said.

The filmmaker revealed that “ultimate Beatles fan” Sir Paul McCartney was pleased it was not a break-up movie and that it had righted some wrongs about the final period of The Beatles.

Jackson added: “To this day, I have never got over the fact that there was actual fly-on-the-wall footage shot of any band working in the 60s.

“The fact it happened, and it happened with the Beatles, is amazing. You watch them at work and see them much more honestly than in any other Beatles footage. People won’t believe it when they see it. It’s like going back in a time machine.”

