Craig Revel Horwood to miss Strictly this weekend after positive Covid test

Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC has announced.

The judge, 56, is expected to return to the programme the following week after his period of self-isolation ends.

A Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson said: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

“While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke during the second episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Revel Horwood has yet to issue a statement regarding the news.

At the start of Monday evening’s It Takes Two on BBC Two, host Rylan wished Revel Horwood well, saying: “We are sending you all our love and we can’t wait to see you, really soon.”

Revel Horwood, known for his musical theatre background, will miss out on this year’s Musicals Week.

He is the latest member of the BBC programme to test positive following a string of absences from contestants in this year’s series.

Loose Women star Judi Love, who was the fifth contestant to be eliminated, was the most recent star to have tested positive.

Love had been due to perform a cha cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John during the October 23 show but had to pull out.

Comedian Robert Webb and partner Dianne Buswell previously withdrew from the show over the TV star’s ill health.

The Peep Show star, who had open heart surgery two years ago, said he was advised by a doctor to quit the show in October after he had “begun to feel symptoms” while training.

Last month, McFly star Tom Fletcher and partner Amy Dowden returned to the dancefloor after testing positive for coronavirus.

The duo missed a week of shows while they were self-isolating.

Former rugby player Ugo Monye was previously sidelined due to a back injury.