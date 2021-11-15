ITV confirms line-up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2021

Louise Minchin, Richard Madeley and Dame Arlene Phillips are heading to Wales after signing up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

ITV has confirmed the 10 famous faces braving the cold and rain ahead of the show’s return to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales.

The flagship series is returning to Wales for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location of the Australian jungle.

Viewers can now vote for who they want to compete in the first trial using the programme’s app, with the vote closing at 8pm on Tuesday.

Louise Minchin (ITV)

Minchin, 53, is entering the castle after stepping down as a presenter on BBC Breakfast in September following nearly 20 years in the role.

Her former co-host, Dan Walker, is currently appearing on Strictly Come Dancing and Minchin revealed she had kept the news secret from him.

She said: “I didn’t tell Dan Walker I was doing I’m A Celebrity before coming to Wales but I don’t think he will be surprised.

“He knows me well and I think he will be both excited and nervous for me. I have been voting for him on Strictly so fingers crossed he will vote for me a lot.”

Richard Madeley (ITV)

Fellow presenter Madeley, best-known for hosting This Morning alongside wife Judy Finnigan, said he had finally accepted ITV’s offer to appear on the show after many years of saying no.

The 65-year-old said: “Up until now, I’ve always been perfectly happy watching as a viewer but, recently, I realised I’m A Celebrity is no longer just a TV programme.

“It’s become part of the fabric of British life and part of the countdown to Christmas.

“It suddenly hit me that everyone talks about it the next day and I suddenly wondered what it would be like to be there rather than watching. I realised the time had come to experience it.”

Arlene Phillips (ITV)

He added: “My children think it is hilarious I am taking part.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Dame Arlene, becomes the show’s oldest contestant at 78.

“I am always the oldest and so I am used to it,” she said.

The dancer and choreographer joked that fellow Strictly panellist Craig Revel Horwood would not understand her decision to appear on the show.

Naughty Boy (ITV)

She said: “Craig will say, ‘Darling, are you mad?’

“I still can’t believe I am doing it, either, but I love and admire everybody who has done the show. I admire their bravery and I have spoken to so many people who have done it.”

This year’s cohort of stars includes Olympic gold medallist diver Matty Lee, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy, chart-topping music producer Naughty Boy and Paralympic gold medal athlete, Kadeena Cox.

Former Premier League footballer David Ginola, Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller complete the line-up.

Kadeena Cox (ITV)

Bridge is taking part after her husband, former footballer Wayne, competed in Australia in 2016.

The mother-of-two said: “Ever since Wayne took part, he has been desperate for me to do it, too, and he can’t wait to watch me squirm and scream.”

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, while Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return this year as co-hosts.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 21 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.