Bafta Scotland Awards confirms guests

Attendees for this year’s Bafta Scotland Awards have been announced.

The awards ceremony, which has been celebrating the country’s film, games and television industries since 1989, will take place at BBC Pacific Quay in Glasgow on Saturday.

Attendees confirmed so far include actor Dougray Scott, BBC Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, theatre director Cora Bissett and actress Abigail Lawrie.

Kirsty Wark (Ian West/PA)

Other names include podcaster Claire Lim, TV presenter Jean Johannsson, drag queen Lawrence Chaney and actors such as David Carlyle, Jack Docherty, Joanna Vanderham, Lauren Lyle, Malachi Kirby, Mark Stanley, Marli Siu, Ncuti Gatwa, Sara Vickers, Sharon Rooney and Tamara Lawrence.

Joining the awards remotely as guest presenters are actors Brian Cox, Glenda Jackson, James McCardle and Mark Bonnar.

Scottish radio and TV presenter Edith Bowman will host the show alongside actor and comedian Sanjeev Kohli.

Sanjeev Kohli (Carlo Paloni/PA)

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome a live, specially invited audience of nominees – albeit a smaller one than usual – at this year’s awards and are thrilled to have such a fantastic list of guests joining us, representing the very best creative talent from across Scotland.

She said the ceremony will for the second year running be carbon-neutral and Albert-certified. Albert is an environmental organisation aimed at encouraging the TV and film industry to reduce its carbon footprint and offers free sustainable production training for news organisations.

Congratulations to all of our #BAFTAScot21 nominees ✨🎉 Join us on Saturday 20 November 2021 at 4.30pm to see who will take home the trophy🏆 Check out the full list below + don't forget to vote for your #ScotonScreen 👇 — BAFTA Scotland (@BAFTAScotland) October 13, 2021

“We look forward to recognising the outstanding achievements of all our nominees,” Ms MacLaverty added.

Backstage coverage of the event will begin at 4pm on Saturday with the ceremony live-streamed from 4.30pm on Bafta’s Facebook and YouTube channels, followed by a highlights show on BBC Scotland at 9.30pm.