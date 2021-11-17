Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Co Down coastal town to be showcased in new television drama series

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 6:32 pm
Characters Finn O’Hare, Leila Hussain, Marlene Pettigrew and Callum McCarthy (Long Story TV/Christopher Barr/PA)
Characters Finn O’Hare, Leila Hussain, Marlene Pettigrew and Callum McCarthy (Long Story TV/Christopher Barr/PA)

A Co Down coastal town is set to be showcased across the world in a new police drama to be broadcast by the BBC.

Hope Street is set in the fictional town of Port Devine, filmed in Donaghadee, on the shores of the Irish Sea.

The weekly drama will focus on the town’s police department and the mysterious arrival of English Detective Constable Leila Hussain, played by Amara Karan (The Night of), the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history.

Niamh O’Hare (Ellie Lavery), Shay O’Hare (Louis McCartney), Siobhan O’Hare (Rachel Tucker), Finn O’Hare (Ciaran McMenamin), Leila Hussain (Amara Karan), Clint Dunwoody (Aaron McCusker), Nicole Devine (Niamh McGrady), Barry Pettigrew (Des McAleer), Marlene Pettigrew (Kerri Quinn), Callum McCarthy (Niall Wright) (Long Story TV/PA)

However while each episode features a crime story, it also aims to chronicle the lives of characters living in the tight-knit community and a taste of the local sense of humour and distinctive colloquialisms.

Those behind the 10-part series say they hope it will become a new returning series, allowing opportunities for actors and crew to gain experience in Northern Ireland.

The cast also includes Co Fermanagh-born Ciaran McMenamin as Duty Inspector Finn O’Hare, who knows the real reason Hussain been transferred, but is keeping it to himself, and roadway star Rachel Tucker as his estranged wife Siobhan O’Hare.

McMenamin said he was attracted to the role to “portray modern day Northern Irish people without solely looking at them through the window of our past”.

He also revealed the cast had a co-ordinator from the Police Service of Northern Ireland “on set at all times to keep us on our toes with all things cop”.

Executive producer Paul Marquess said they want Hope Street to become a long-running, returning drama series – set in, and all about, Northern Ireland.

(L-R) Eddie Doyle, head of television commissioning BBC NI, Donna Wiffen, executive producer Long Story TV, Paul Marquess, executive producer Long Story TV, Andrew Reid, head of production, Northern Ireland Screen (Press Eye/PA)

“From the outset we were determined that the series shouldn’t be about the Troubles or serial killers, but should capture the warmth, good humour and resilience of people from Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We’ve assembled a cracking team of writers and a stellar (almost entirely) local cast along with a highly-skilled crew – and we hope that the series will make you laugh and shed the odd tear.”

The series was made with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Hope Street is a co-commission between BritBox North America, BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Daytime.

The first episode will be shown on BBC One NI on Wednesday November 24 at 7pm and in the new year on BBC Daytime and on Britbox North America.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]