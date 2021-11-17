Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Two unusual homes shortlisted for House of the Year award

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 10:02 pm
House on the Hill by Alison Brooks Architects (Paul Riddle/PA)
House on the Hill by Alison Brooks Architects (Paul Riddle/PA)

A converted water tower and a contemporary extension to an 18th century farmhouse are the first two properties to be shortlisted for House of the Year 2021.

The houses have been selected by the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) and will feature on the new series of Grand Designs: House Of The Year on Channel 4.

The annual award, which was established in 2013, is presented to the best new architect-designed house or extension in the UK.

House on the Hill was designed by Alison Brooks Architects (Paul Riddle/PA)

Among the first announced on the shortlist is a 1950s steel water tower which has been converted into a home in rural Norfolk.

The next property, named the House on the Hill, is a contemporary extension to an 18th century farmhouse in Gloucestershire overlooking the Wye Valley.

The longlist featured 20 projects from across the UK

The Water Tower by Tonkin Liu (Dennis Pederson/PA)

Previous winners of the top architectural prize include McGonigle McGrath for House Lessans in 2019 and HaysomWardMiller for Lochside House in 2018.

The four-part series of Grand Designs: House Of The Year will showcase the seven shortlisted properties, with the first episode airing on November 17.

The winner of the Riba House of the Year 2021 prize will be announced on the final episode on December 8.

– Grand Designs: House Of The Year will air on Wednesdays at 9pm on Channel 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal