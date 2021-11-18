Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Leona Lewis to star as guest on Christmas special of I Can See Your Voice

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 12:03 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 12:21 am
Programme Name: I Can See Your Voice (Tom Dymond/PA)
Programme Name: I Can See Your Voice (Tom Dymond/PA)

Leona Lewis will star as a special guest on the Christmas episode of the musical game show I Can See Your Voice.

The X Factor winner will join as a guest investigator on the festive special of the play-a-long singing game show, alongside the celebrity panel of Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

The Christmas special will see the player, hoping to win a cash prize of £10,000, joined by broadcaster Gabby Logan and together they will guess who can and cannot sing from a group of mystery singers standing before them, without hearing them sing a note.

The celebrity panel will help the player along the way as the singers and imposters take part in a round of festive-themed lip-sync challenges.

Lewis, 36, has also teased in the announcement video that she may perform a festive tune during the episode.

During the Christmas special, the show’s host Paddy McGuinness asks the singer what her favourite Christmas song to perform is, and Lewis reveals: “I like Oh Holy Night, I like the kind of very intimate Christmas songs.”

McGuinness asks Carr if he was OK with that selection, to which the comedian replies: “I mean…. Last Christmas is what you want!”

Lewis quizzes Carr if that was his song of choice at Christmas, and he jokingly says: “I don’t sing! That’s my gift to everyone.”

The singer won the third series of The X Factor in 2006 and has since produced five studio albums, which included the hit singles Bleeding Love, Better In Time and Run.

I Can See Your Voice Christmas special will air on BBC One this Christmas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]