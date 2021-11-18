Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Black To Front day ‘proved our point extremely successfully’ – Channel 4 boss

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 5:56 pm
Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon (Yui Mok/PA)
Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon (Yui Mok/PA)

The chief executive of Channel 4 has said its Black To Front day “proved our point extremely successfully” that the TV industry is not lacking in black talent.

On September 10, the broadcaster aired programmes fronted by black stars and featuring black contributors, including special editions of The Big Breakfast, Countdown and Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Speaking during the Channel 4 Inclusion Festival, its boss Alex Mahon suggested the day, which led to a series of new commissions, had shone a light on the large pool of black talent available.

The Big Breakfast
AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan hosted The Big Breakfast as part of Black To Front Day (Channel 4/PA)

She said: “We had the Black To Front day this year. That was a big decision to do that in September and to have a day of the shows all day long fronted by black talent.

“Most importantly actually, for me, to have as many as possible in the crews as black, because that is a big shift.

“And I think we have proved our point extremely successfully that there’s plenty of people around. There are plenty of talented people around.

“It is simply a question of how hard do you work to crew up? And do you go to the same old sources time and time again, or do you work mildly harder to find a different group of people to put in?

“I think that is really important because we have proved the point that there is black talent out there. It is just a question of you casting them, whether that be on the crew or on screen.”

Ms Mahon was speaking to radio DJ and presenter Yinka Bokinni, whose late-night topical discussion show Unapologetic was renewed after being piloted during Black To Front day.

The broadcaster describes the programme as a space in which “black guests talk freely about the big issues of the day and what’s new on social media”.

Ms Mahon said: “That is a big deal for me and I love that lots of shows, including yours, have been commissioned coming out of it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal