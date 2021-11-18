Towie star Lauren Goodger splits from boyfriend Charles Drury

Lauren Goodger and Charles Drury have split four months after having a baby daughter together.

The former Only Way Is Essex star, 35, gave birth to Larose in July after sharing regular pregnancy updates on social media.

Drury confirmed the news in a post on his Instagram Stories and said they planned to work together to bring up Larose.

Lauren Goodger (Nick Ansell/PA)

He said: “Only going to post this once, me & Lauren have decided to go our separate ways.

“Things must remain civil for the sake of our daughter, Lauren is a great mum so when it comes to Larose we both have the best interests at heart so she will still see us both.

“I’d appreciate if people could stop making themselves busy & putting their 2 pence in as no drama is needed round here.”

A representative of Goodger declined to comment.

She first announced she was pregnant in January, saying it was the “hardest secret I’ve ever kept”.

The former Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother contestant was one of the original cast members of ITV2 show The Only Way Is Essex, and the first two series of the show mostly centred on Goodger’s relationship with her then-boyfriend Mark Wright.