Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Alan Carr greets William and Kate at the Royal Variety Performance with a joke

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 7:46 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Comedian Alan Carr told the Duke of Cambridge he was “not hitting on his wife” after complimenting Kate, as the couple attended the Royal Variety Performance.

Greeting the royals at the 94th annual performance, host Carr said to the duchess: “You look absolutely beautiful.”

Addressing the duke, the comedian added: “Sir, I am sure you do not know who I am but I am not hitting on your wife.”

Royal Variety Performance 2021
The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the Royal Variety Performance (Jonathan Brady/PA)

At the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday, William and Kate were greeted by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant Colonel Jane Davis as they attended the recording of the Royal Variety performance.

Kate was dressed in a floor length green Jenny Packham dress, while William wore a classic tuxedo at the annual charity event held at the Royal Albert Hall for only the third time.

Before the performance, a posy of flowers was presented to the duchess by 10-year-old Poppy Clee and the show programme was given to the duke by Rowan Clarke, also 10, who was asked what music he liked by William.

The royal couple were introduced to chairman of the Royal Variety charity Giles Cooper and life-president Laurie Mansfield, who will host the duke and duchess in the Royal box.

Royal Variety Performance 2021
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sing the national anthem at the Royal Albert Hall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Mansfield told the PA agency: “It it fabulous that it is back, doing entertainment for a full audience of 5,000 people. It is just remarkable in these times for the charity, it is a godsend.”

Last year, the charity event was held at the Blackpool Opera House in front of a virtual audience because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the duke, treasurer of the Royal Variety Charity, Ian Freeman said: “It has been a tricky year for us.”

The duke and duchess will be entertained by a cast of famous faces at this year’s show at the Royal Albert Hall, including music from Years & Years, James Blunt, Elvis Costello, Gregory Porter and Anne-Marie.

The cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Matilda The Musical, who are celebrating 10 years in the West End, were set to perform at the charity event, as will the cast of Moulin Rouge The Musical.

Cirque du Soleil will dazzle the audience with a performance from their latest show Luzia and there will be comedy from Judi Love, Bill Bailey, and Josh Widdicombe.

Former America’s Got Talent contestants The Messoudi Brothers, an acrobatic trio, will showcase their act, while The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle will perform with the film’s signature song This Is Me.

The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912, when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a Royal Command Performance at the Palace Theatre in London, in aid of the Variety Artistes’ Benevolent Fund.

Celebrating 100 years of Royal patronage, the Queen wrote a letter to the Royal Variety Charity sending her best wishes for the evening.

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity and money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance. The Queen is patron of the charity.

The show will be screened on ITV and ITV Hub in December.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal