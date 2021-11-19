Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Louis Theroux admits becoming a Joe Wicks convert during lockdown

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 12:03 am
Louis Theroux attending the TV Choice Awards (PA)
Louis Theroux has confessed to becoming a “missionary convert” to Joe Wicks workouts during lockdown.

The documentary maker said the exercise programme from Body Coach Wicks was one of the things that helped him cope.

Speaking on the Jonathan Ross show about his new book, Theroux The Keyhole, he revealed that the pair are now working on a project together.

Joe Wicks (Ian West/PA)

“My other way of coping in lockdown was exercise, so I would do a Joe Wicks.” Theroux said.

“I became a slightly missionary convert to the Joe Wicks programme of exercise.”

Theroux said he was worried about offending Wicks after an impression he made of the celebrity fitness instructor went “slightly viral”.

“I think he was possibly confused, maybe his feelings were even a little bit hurt,” he said.

“I had reason to speak to him on a podcast and I apologised. I said ‘Your workouts really meant a lot. I didn’t mean to offend’.”

He added: “We’re doing a documentary together. It’s a profile of Joe Wicks.

“He did an amazing episode of Desert Island Discs where he talked about his family and his parents. I’m not in it, I’m just helping to produce it.”

Theroux also admitted that when dancing in the kitchen after “too many drinks”, he often dreams of being on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Jonathan Ross show airs on Saturday nights at 9.30pm and on ITV and the ITV Hub.

