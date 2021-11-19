Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comedy duo Mel and Sue reveal potentially biggest career fallout

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 12:03 am
Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins (PA)
Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins (PA)

Comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have revealed potentially their biggest fallout in more than 30 years spent working together.

The former bake-off hosts are due to star in new comedy series Hitmen: Reloaded about two professional assassins who “bicker and occasionally blow people’s heads off”.

But despite their comic onscreen relationship drawing parallels with real life, Perkins insists the pair have only ever had “mild skirmishes. Not rows. Maybe a dry eye-roll.”

Asked on the Jonathan Ross show about any arguments they had had during their careers, Giedroyc said: “We’ve had a couple of snips.”

Responding to Perkins claim, she said: “There was more than that, mate.

Hitmen series
The former bake-off hosts are due to star in new comedy series Hitmen: Reloaded (Sky/Tiger Aspect/Colin Hutton/ PA)

Giedroyc recalled a time when her partner had made her “livid”, saying: “Actually (it was) in this very building – in reception.

“We arranged to meet, let’s say it was 10am. I was there 20 minutes to – always early.

This was a tense morning, I think we were due to have a meeting with somebody about something.

“(Perkins) rolls in…18 minutes late. I am livid.

“When I’m livid I just go very, very jolly and very, very passive aggressive.”

Speaking about their upcoming series, Perkins said: “It’s about two middle-aged hitwomen who spend a lot of time bickering in the van and occasionally do quite nasty fight sequences and blow people’s heads off.”

When quizzed on whether they do their own stunts, Giedroyc responds: “Hell, yeah.”

“I had a fight in a loo and really put my hip out. In my head I’m Jean Claude Van Damme,” adds Perkins.

The pair also praised their co-star Katherine Parkinson for her acting ability, with Giedroyc admitting she failed to get into every drama school she ever applied to.

The Jonathan Ross show airs on Saturday nights at 9.30pm and on ITV and the ITV Hub.

