Louise Minchin: I won’t be wearing a bikini in I’m A Celebrity ‘jungle shower’

Louise Minchin has vowed to wear a swimming costume, and not a bikini, when she uses I’m A Celebrity’s famous “jungle shower”.

The 53-year-old is heading to Wales for the ITV show after leaving her job as a presenter of BBC Breakfast earlier this year following nearly 20 years in the role.

Minchin admitted she will find being followed constantly by cameras a challenge despite her experience on morning television.

Speaking ahead of the launch on Sunday, she also confirmed she would not be opting for a bikini in the shower, which has moved inside and become boiler-heated due to the series’ new location outside of Australia.

Minchin said: “I prepared for the shower. I will be wearing a swimming costume in the shower.

“There’s definitely something different because obviously on Breakfast I know when the mics are not on and I know when the cameras are off.

“But yeah, I think at first I will try to remember there are cameras around me and microphones around me all the time. But I’m sure very soon I’m going to forget that.

“I’ve just got to trust that I can just be myself. I haven’t got a bikini – I won’t be wearing a bikini in the shower.

“That’s how I’ve managed to get around that one. I won’t be revealing more of myself than I mean to.”

Minchin admitted she is “nervous” ahead of her arrival at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, where the show is taking place for a second year due to ongoing travel challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I’m super excited, and also extremely nervous because there are so many massive challenges ahead and I just don’t know how I’m going to cope with them.

The stars of the new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (ITV/PA)

“I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years, I’ve watched it for goodness knows how many years.

“I’ve watched some series in their entirety, and last year, particularly, I sat down on my sofa, because I’d just had an ankle operation, and I watched the show back-to-back solidly every night and I just thought it looked like enormous fun.

“It just made me laugh, seeing the celebrities being covered in goop and cockroaches and all the things I’m really scared about.

“I just thought it’s huge fun, and I’ve always wanted to be part of it.

“This year seems like a good year. I’ve left my job of 20 years and I just thought why not?

“This is an amazing opportunity, why not get on and do it now because it’s something I’ve wanted to do for ages.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launches on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.