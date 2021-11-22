Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC announces year-long celebration of dance

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 4:26 pm
Clara Amfo will return with Young Dancer (Ian West/PA)
The BBC has announced a year-long celebration of dance, including the return of Young Dancer.

Starting in January, a host of dance programming will be aired on BBC TV, radio, iPlayer and Sounds featuring stars of the dance world.

Audiences will gain insight into the minds and careers of some of the most celebrated artists, including a documentary following dance pioneer Wayne McGregor and a film following Carlos Acosta on his journey growing up on the streets of Cuba to performing at the prestigious Royal Ballet.

Following her return from the I’m A Celebrity castle, Dame Arlene Phillips will host BBC Radio 2’s Sunday Night Is Music Night: Dance Passion alongside Ore Oduba, where she will look back at productions that have shaped her career.

The BBC is also searching for new talent in Young Dancer 2022, presented by BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Suzy Klein, BBC head of arts and classical music TV, said: “I am delighted to bring this extraordinary season of dance programming to BBC audiences next year with its wide range of incredible artists.

“The return of Young Dancer hosted by Clara Amfo and Dance Passion, our collaboration with One Dance UK, showcases the BBC’s commitment to finding the best UK talent and bringing them to our audience and I am certain that there will be something for everyone to be inspired and energised by.”

Five-hour box set Dance Passion will shine a light on the industry with its unique creativity and the Matsena Brothers documentary will follow the story of trailblazing performers Anthony and Kel.

Charting the history of internationally celebrated dance, films Steps Of Freedom and Firestarter: The Story Of Bangarra will also be aired on the BBC in 2022.

