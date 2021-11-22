Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stars face first stomach-churning eating challenge of series on I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 10:25 pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Soap star Danny Miller devoured cow teats, pig brain and fermented catfish during the first eating challenge of the series on I’m A Celebrity.

The Dreaded Diner task saw the Emmerdale actor face radio DJ Snoochie Shy and win a meal for his team in The Clink.

The contestants are currently split into two groups, with half living in the castle and the other in the cells below, with basic facilities and limited rations.

Over five rounds, they consumed dishes with titles such as Grot Dog, Sneeze Burger and Savel-Eye and Chips before arriving at a tie-break.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly explained they would be drinking a Van Hella milkshake of blended fermented tofu and the first person to down the drink would win.

Miller was quickest and returned to The Clink triumphant.

Richard Madeley said: “I don’t think I’ve seen anyone’s face – in recent memory – looking so utterly happy. Utterly pleased. Not with himself, but with the outcome.”

Earlier in the episode, Dame Arlene Phillips and Madeley from The Clink faced Louise Minchin and Matty Lee from the main castle in the Don’t Blow It challenge, answering questions about their co-stars for a cake to take back to their team.

After a tense tie-break, The Clink emerged as the winners.

Minchin said: “We would have loved that cake – but I’m really happy they got the cake.”

The group in the castle also discovered the contestants in The Clink had to act as their servants, doing their washing up and chopping their wood.

Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge said: “I just feel so bad but for some reason I just can’t stop laughing, because it is so mean.”

French football star David Ginola also opened up to his campmates in The Clink about how he survived a heart attack.

The sportsman, 54, suffered a cardiac arrest during a charity match in France in 2016 and received CPR on the pitch from fellow footballer Frederic Mendy.

He said: “Just playing football and at one stage you just fall on the floor. So they have to perform CPR for 12 minutes and they arrive with the defibrillator and they shocked me, one time, two times, three times.

“They said, ‘I think your friend is dead’. A fourth, fifth time. The fifth time, a heartbeat.

“The surgeon said, ‘you’ve been very lucky David, it’s a miracle. In your condition nine out of 10 would have died’.

“When you come back from that you just have your mind full of questions. Is it a message? Am I going back for a second life for a purpose?

“Because when you’re fighting, when you’re dead, you’re on the crossroads. There’s life and death.”

