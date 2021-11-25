Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Will Smith asks Hamilton creator to help with one-man show

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 3:03 pm
Will Smith during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Will Smith has asked Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to help him put on a one-man show.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air actor made the proposition on the Graham Norton Show while promoting his new film King Richard – a biopic of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams’ father.

Miranda, appearing on the show to talk about his directorial debut Tick, Tick… Boom!, reacted with surprise to the idea.

Discussing the return of Hamilton to the stage with Norton, the composer and playwright said: “We just celebrated our 2,000th performance on Broadway.

Will Smith with Saniyya Sidney, left, and Demi Singleton (PA)

“It’s really exciting to be back. The audience and the cast are happy to be there.”

Smith interjected: “This is probably a terrible thing to ask at this time, but I want to do a one-man show and I would love you to help me do it.

“I have had it in my mind for years.”

Miranda exclaimed: “You heard it here first.”

Smith also revealed how his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, still refused to see the funny side of a joke he played on her.

“She was going to meet my family for the first time,” he said.

“I was raised in a very religious household and my grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus.

Graham Norton Show – London
Lin-Manuel Miranda on the show (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

“Because she didn’t know who Jada was, I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived my grandmother would be watching the love scene.

“When she walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada, ‘When I was growing up people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie’.

“Jada took me aside and said, ‘Why would you do that?’. I said, ‘I promise you it’s funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy’.”

He added: “We have been together for 27 years and she literally hasn’t chuckled once.”

The Graham Norton show airs Friday nights at 10.35pm on BBC One.

