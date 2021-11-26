Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GB News presenter Kirsty Gallacher steps down from role due to ear tumour

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 8:51 pm
Kirsty Gallacher has stepped down from her role at GB News (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)
GB News presenter Kirsty Gallacher has stepped down from her role at the channel because of a tumour in her ear.

The broadcaster, 45, who co-hosts Great British Breakfast, said her early-morning starts were exacerbating her symptoms.

She wrote on social media: “During the summer I discovered I have a tumour in the inner canal of my right ear.

“Thankfully it’s benign and not hugely detrimental to my normal life.

“However the tumour has caused severe tinnitus which makes it very difficult to sleep.

“Sadly my 3am starts at GB news, compounded by sleep deprivation, are exacerbating my symptoms.

“I’ve taken the difficult decision to step back from my role on the Great British Breakfast while I focus on my health.”

Ms Gallacher said GB News had been “incredibly supportive” and she looked forward to returning to her role as soon as possible.

“As I adjust to managing my condition, I will carry on my less disruptive work commitments and continue maintaining a healthy lifestyle and training so I can get back to my normal routine quickly,” she said.

