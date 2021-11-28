Jess Wright expecting first child with husband William Lee-Kemp

Reality star Jess Wright has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The former The Only Way Is Essex cast member, 36, shared the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of herself posing nude with a sheet covering her chest as she cradles her bump.

She wrote: “Beyond grateful for this blessing. Due Spring 2022.”

Wright married husband William Lee-Kemp in Majorca in September.

Her brother Mark, with whom she appeared on TOWIE, was among the first to share his congratulations, writing: “Soooo happy. Uncle Mark x.”

Former co-stars also shared their well-wishes, with Samantha Faiers writing: “Huge congratulations Jess, so so happy for you both x,” and Amy Childs commenting: “Congratulations my darling.”

Wright and Lee-Kemp tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on the Spanish island, followed by a pool-side reception and a banquet in a castle, which was all broadcast in a special on ITVBe.

Wright wore three dresses, including a Milla Nova gown with a tiara and veil for the ceremony, a Vivienne Westwood gown for the reception in Castillo de Bendinat in Calvia for the reception, and later a third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.