Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dan Walker shares ‘lovely messages’ after reaching Strictly quarter-final

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 1:27 pm
Dan Walker on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Dan Walker on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has thanked viewers for their “lovely messages” after he once again avoided the dance-off.

Sunday’s show saw Tilly Ramsay miss out on a place in the quarter-final as she became the ninth celebrity to leave the series following a head to head against CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson.

This was despite Walker performing a rumba, to Desperado by Eagles, on Saturday night that placed him second from the bottom of the leaderboard.

The BBC Breakfast host, 44, posted three screenshots showing positive messages sent from his fans, as well as one negative note, on Twitter.

He said: “Thanks again for all the lovely messages about #Strictly

“We’re delighted that so many are enjoying watching an awkward dad getting taught by a double world-champion.

“I’ve attached just 3 of the 1000s of positive messages from the weekend but also my favourite angry one.”

One message noted that his “determination is inspiring” while another praised his “positive attitude”.

However, in one negative message a viewer said “I hope you go bald” and threatened to sue the TV presenter over his dancing.

In another message posted on Sunday, Walker hit back social media users who sent him abusive messages and claimed his success was a fix because of his affiliation with the BBC.

He said: “IT’S A TV SHOW!”

– The Strictly Come Dancing quarter-finals are on Saturday December 4 at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

