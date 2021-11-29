Tilly Ramsay discusses missing out on Strictly Come Dancing quarter-final

Tilly Ramsay has said she is “sad” her time on Strictly Come Dancing is over, but celebrated what she achieved in the dance competition.

The social media star, 20, missed out on a place in the quarter-final after she faced CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson in the dance-off.

It was her third time in the bottom two with her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin, but their samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa on Saturday’s show was not enough to save them from elimination this time.

It's been such a joy watching Tilly transform into a dancer with Nikita by her side. Thank you both for 10 fabulous weeks! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/XP1qdj8Hyq — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 28, 2021

Speaking on Strictly’s spin-off show It Takes Two, Ramsay said: “I’m so sad that it’s over, but I’m also just celebrating what we’ve done the past 10 weeks, it’s just been amazing.

“And I just want to look back on it so positively because that’s what it was, the best experience.”

The show’s host Rylan said the TV presenter had been “sexy, confident, (and) sassy” during Saturday’s performance, and reflected on how in week one she said she would not be comfortable with dancing in that way.

Ramsay added: “I actually watched back our week one dance the other day, and then watched this dance and I was like ‘Is that that me still?’

“In the first one, I could barely let go of Nikita and then this one he’s managed to get me dancing around the floor smiling, shaking and just having fun.”

Kuzmin also praised his partner for how far she had come, but agreed with the critical comments and score of 30 they received, saying it was a “very difficult” dance.

Tilly and Nikita served hips, bounce and beaming smiles. That's how the Samba rolls! 🌴 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/mfaD2iPtD7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 27, 2021

The spin-off show also played a collage of their “best bits”, including their previous dance-off performances, where they were saved and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies went out.

The couple made a comeback during the musicals episode as they climbed to the top of the leaderboard with a perfect score of 40.

Ramsay said her favourite dance had been their cha cha cha to Spooky Movies by Gary Paxton in Halloween week, where they were dressed as Frankenstein-style characters, saying: “We had the best time doing it.

“We were painted green from head to toe. We looked so different, you’re never going to have that kind of experience again.”

She added: “But honestly, it’s hard to pick just one moment because every moment has just been incredible. And I’ve had the best person to dance with the past 10 weeks.”

The passion, the style, the intensity. John and Johannes' Argentine Tango was actual 🔥flames🔥 #Strictly @jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/u6p3dcx8PN — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 27, 2021

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his dance partner Johannes Radebe also appeared on the spin-off show after they topped the leaderboard on Saturday with a dazzling Argentine tango which was scored 39 out of 40.

The TV baker said: “Saturday was amazing, it was my favourite dance, my favourite week.

“I just felt like I found who I was on the dancefloor because in rehearsals we didn’t do it like that.”

He added: “My hip flexor and my glutes have been in agony all weekend.

“That dance was the hardest dance we’ve done, but my goodness me it was my favourite. It was fire, it was intensity, it was passion. I wish we could dance it again.”