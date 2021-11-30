Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor announce birth of second child

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 9:07 am
Millie Mackintosh attending the Dita Von Teese and The Copper Coupe event presented by Absolut Elyx at the Box, London (PA)
Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have welcomed their second baby – a daughter named Aurelia Violet Taylor.

Former Made In Chelsea star Mackintosh, 32, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a picture, and writing alongside it: “Welcome to the world Aurelia Violet Taylor! Our little bundle of joy arrived safe and sound and our hearts are bursting with love. I’m signing off for a bit to spend time with my family in our newborn bubble.”

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram stories, she wrote above it: “So in love”.

English National Ballet’s Giselle party – London
Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor attend the opening night party of English National Ballet’s Giselle at St Martins Lane Hotel, London (David Jensen/PA)

Her friend and Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead was among the people reacting to the Instagram post, with Felstead posting three red heart emojis.

The reality TV star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Sienna, with Taylor in May 2020.

The couple revealed in June that they were expecting another daughter in a gender reveal video shared on Instagram.

They are seen popping a black balloon filled with pink confetti in the garden of their home, with the song Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper playing.

The pair, who both appeared on E4 show Made In Chelsea, tied the knot in 2018.

Mackintosh was previously married to musician Professor Green.

