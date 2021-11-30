Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vicar Of Dibley writer reveals why he is ‘quite glad’ he has Parkinson’s

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 2:39 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 3:13 pm
Paul Mayhew-Archer after receiving his MBE from the Princess Royal in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Scriptwriter Paul Mayhew-Archer has revealed he is “quite glad” he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s because using humour to deal with the experience sparked an unexpected career in stand-up comedy.

After decades of writing comic scripts and jokes for other people, the writer behind BBC series The Vicar Of Dibley said being diagnosed with the incurable disease in 2011 opened his eyes to a solo passion for performing.

Mr Mayhew-Archer was presented an MBE for services to people with Parkinson’s disease and cancer by the Princess Royal in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Speaking afterwards, the 68-year-old told the PA news agency he feels “thrilled” to have been recognised, and said he spoke with Anne about finding a cure for Parkinson’s.

He added that, after being diagnosed with the disease, his career took off in an “extraordinary” new direction.

“It has changed my life completely, because I used to be a writer and producer, but I discovered when I got Parkinson’s that I could perform,” he said.

“I now love performing comedy about Parkinson’s and about the need to laugh and the therapeutic value of laughter.

“So I now travel around the country wherever there’s any sort of audience and inflict my show upon people whether they like it or not.

“I aim to raise laughs, spirits, awareness and dosh. It’s a new career and it’s extraordinary.”

“In fact, on whether I’m glad I’ve got Parkinson’s disease – I know in time to come I won’t be, but at this very moment in time I am quite glad because it has given me opportunities that I would never have realised,” he added.

“I was able to stand up and do a bit of comedy at the Royal Albert Hall.

“That would not have happened if I hadn’t had Parkinson’s.

“I might have written jokes for other people to perform there but for me to stand up and do some jokes was amazing.

“We take serious illnesses too seriously all the time, and we need to allow ourselves an opportunity to laugh whenever we can because it’s so important.”

Paul Mayhew-Archer wrote The Vicar Of Dibley with Richard Curtis (Ian West/PA)

The comedian co-wrote The Vicar Of Dibley with director Richard Curtis, and his solo writing roster also includes BBC sitcom Office Gossip.

After branching out into stand-up, Mr Mayhew-Archer has also appeared in an episode of Mrs Brown’s Boys, presented award-winning BBC documentary The Funny Side Of Parkinson’s in 2016, and toured the UK with his stand-up show, the Incurable Optimist.

He attended the ceremony at Windsor Castle with his wife, Julie Mayhew-Archer.

