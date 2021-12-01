Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly champion Ore Oduba backs campaign to get older people dancing

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 12:05 am
Ore Oduba has backed the dancing scheme (Isabel Infantes/PA
Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba has backed a campaign to get older people dancing this Christmas to boost their health and well-being.

The radio and television presenter joined residents of the Dawson Lodge care home run by provider Anchor in Southampton, Hampshire, for the Move Into Christmas initiative.

Research by Anchor found that dancing helps people to start and maintain good fitness habits, with 65% of older people seeing dancing as a fun and engaging way to keep fit and 43% saying dancing makes them happy.

The NHS also recommends dancing to lose weight, maintain strong bones, improve posture and muscle strength, and increase balance and coordination.

Oduba said: “The thing about dance is that it just makes you feel good, and it can really benefit your physical, mental and social wellbeing.

“I’ve had great fun dancing with Anchor’s residents and I’m so inspired to see how much they’re enjoying it. Move Into Christmas is a great way to bring people together this holiday season.”

Dawson Lodge resident Mary “Pat” Rose, 97, said: “I loved dancing when I was young. I started at school, doing all of the folk dances before moving on to Scottish dancing.

“My favourite dance routine was the Gay Gordons but I used to get so giddy, that I would shoot across the floor at the end.

“I liked to do all the dances but was told I was too stiff, so it is nice to get involved and let myself go during the exercise activities that take place in my care home.

“Move Into Christmas will be great fun and a chance to think back to other happy dancing times. I’m excited to be a part of the dance and am really looking forward to seeing other people’s routines.”

Jane Ashcroft, chief executive of Anchor, said: “Across our services, we see the transformative power that fitness activities like dancing have on our residents’ wellbeing and sense of fulfilment. It’s through their love of dance that Move Into Christmas was created.

“Regardless of previous dancing experience, or any mobility challenges for some in later life, many of our residents across the country are embracing the opportunity to dance.

“Throughout the festive period and colder months, dancing provides a fun and accessible way to keep up good fitness habits.”

