Naughty Boy ‘found confidence’ after Deal Or No Deal success

Music producer Naughty Boy said appearing on Deal Or No Deal before he shot to fame gave him the confidence he needed to “be himself.”

The DJ told campmates on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! that at the age of 23 he had quit working at pizza chain Dominos to appear on the Channel 4 game show presented by Noel Edmonds, winning £44,000.

Sat around the campfire, Naughty Boy, whose real name is Shahid Khan, told his fellow campmates: “I had £10 in my bank account (before that).

“I gave £15k (of my winnings) to my mum and dad and the rest I bought an Audi A3 and built a shed studio and then a year later I met Emeli (Sande) at a showcase in East London.

Oh, deer! 👀 Frankie and Naughty Boy take on 'Scary-Oke' in tonight's Trial! 🎤 Watch at 9pm on @ITV, @WeAreSTV and the ITV Hub! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/0TUzlmNqtt — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 2, 2021

“I didn’t even know who she was. When she sung, I swear, I just thought she was singing to me. It was some kind of love. She’s my musical soulmate. That was the first meeting… she said the minute she met me she just trusted me.

“The first album was pretty much just me and her locked away, some of it in my mum and dads shed. Deal Or No Deal gave me the confidence to speak to people that I didn’t know and do it by just being myself. You don’t realise what these little experiences do for you.”

Former BBC broadcaster Louise Minchin said: “We all need a lucky break in life, don’t we, and that was his lucky break. I just hope for everyone that they get that moment – look what it’s done for him, its been fantastic for him.”

Presenter Declan Donnelly told the audience: “I love those sliding door moments in people’s lives that changes everything. You know, for Naughty Boy he won that money, built his studio, met Emeli Sande, and became a top record producer.”

Co-host Ant McPartlin said: “Next thing he knows he’s locked in a medieval dungeon at 1am with maggots in his pants and a rainbow crab up his nose.”

Dec added: “Hold on to those dreams kids, one day it could be you.”

In Thursday’s episode, the DJ took on his third music-themed trial Scary-Oke alongside former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.

McPartlin and Donnelly told the pair that one celebrity would need to sing while the other had to down a blended drink.

Snoop ‘Frog’, Billie ‘Eye-fish,’ ‘Poo-No’ Mars and ‘Sicki’ Minaj were among the inventive songs played while the pair faced swallowing blended frog’s legs, fish eyes, pig’s anus and vomit fruit.

They completed the challenge with 10 of the 11 possible stars, which secured them a meal of sausages later that day.

Also during Thursday night’s episode, former footballer David Ginola and Emmerdale star Danny Miller woke in their new camp leaders’ bed.

In the telegraph confession booth, camp deputy Miller said: “I can barely open my eyes, I slept that well. I didn’t want to get up out of bed this morning.

“Never in my wildest dreams when I was a little kid playing football did I ever think that I’d be sleeping next to David Ginola.”

He later told former BBC broadcaster Louise Minchin that he had been a fan of the French football star since he was five or six years old.

Miller added: “It’s bonkers honestly. I had top number 14 because of him because he was 14 for Tottenham.”

Also during the show, Ginola revealed he was on the shortlist to be in the James Bond film Casino Royale, before a new director joined the production.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.