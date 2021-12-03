Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sophie Raworth named interim presenter of BBC’s Sunday Morning show

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 11:26 am Updated: December 3, 2021, 12:12 pm
Sophie Raworth will front the show until a full-time host is recruited (Ian West/PA)
Sophie Raworth will front the show until a full-time host is recruited (Ian West/PA)

Sophie Raworth has been announced as the interim presenter of BBC One’s flagship Sunday morning programme, currently known to viewers as The Andrew Marr Show.

The BBC said Raworth, 53, will present the temporarily-titled Sunday Morning programme from January 9.

The news follows Marr’s recent announcement that he is leaving the BBC after more than two decades.

The BBC said in a statement that Raworth will front the popular show for a “short period” while a recruitment process for a permanent presenter takes place.

Once a permanent appointment is made, the programme will relaunch with a new presenter, title and a new look, the BBC said.

Raworth has covered for Marr in the past and is one of the main presenters of the BBC News At Six and Ten, which she has worked on since 2003.

She joined the BBC regional trainee scheme in 1992 and went on to report for Greater Manchester Radio, and later moved to Brussels as a BBC Regions correspondent.

The Andrew Marr Show
Andrew Marr’s last show will air on December 19 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In 1995, she moved to Leeds for BBC Look North, which is where she first presented the news. She joined BBC Breakfast News in 1997 as a co-presenter.

Raworth has also presented for the broadcaster from the Oscars in Los Angeles, in Washington for Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial, and during a special programme for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002.

She hosted BBC Breakfast alongside Jeremy Bowen from its launch in 2000 and has also presented election night coverage, Watchdog, Crimewatch and the Chelsea Flower Show.

Marr’s last show will air on December 19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]