Stacey Dooley and Emily Maitlis among winners at Women in Film and TV Awards

Stacey Dooley, Michaela Coel and Emily Maitlis were among the winners at this year’s Women in Film And TV Awards.

The ceremony, held in London on Friday, was hosted by Mel Giedroyc, who said she was “giddy with excitement” as it “gives us a voice because there are still things to be said”.

Dooley received an award for presenting, while Newsnight presenter Maitlis and producer Sam McAllister jointly won the BBC News and factual award, presented by Andrew Marr, for their exclusive interview with Prince Andrew.

Stacey Dooley arriving for the Women in Film and TV Awards at the Hilton Park Lane in London (Ian West/PA)

McAllister told the PA news agency: “It is fantastic to have a joint award with Emily Maitlis, I negotiated the interview with Prince Andrew and so to be recognised in my own right is really important.

“It’s really hard to match, there is nothing like turning up at Buckingham Palace to meet Prince Andrew to ask him about his relationship with an accused paedophile, I mean you don’t really think that will be happening in your career, it was an incredible experience.

“There is an amazing energy to walk into a room of women, it is a really special feeling.”

Actress Coel, who was unable to attend the ceremony, won the Screenskills writing gong at the 30th anniversary of the awards, which were launched by a group of women including Dame Joan Collins, Dawn French and Janet Street-Porter.

Broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, who presented his colleague Kate Davis with an award, told PA: “I’m here to celebrate one particular woman, that’s Kate Davis, who has been the mixer on Love Your Garden for at least 10 years, she’s just a joy to work with.

“I don’t differentiate in terms of gender with who I am working with, she’s the best at the job. I have a wife, two daughters and I am surrounded by women all my life… they are my greatest friends.”

There were 14 winners at this year’s awards.

Presenters included documentary maker Louis Theroux, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and comedian Michael McIntyre.

Mel Giedroyc hosted the event (Ian West/PA)

Ceremony host Giedroyc told PA: “I think this is such an important event because, particularly in these unprecedented times, just a sense of being with your peers, being with people in the room that gave you your first job, which is hilarious and amazing.

“It gives us a voice because there are still things to be said, there are still things to discuss, there is a conversation still going on.

“I have always had Sue (Perkins), my comedy partner by my side, we have always felt very protected because we are always there for each other.

“I can honestly say that I have met some of the best women in the world through my work, fantastic human beings, and a few not so.”

Actress and politician Glenda Jackson, 85, was honoured with the lifetime achievement award, which was accepted on her behalf by Aisling Walsh, who directed Jackson in BBC One TV drama Elizabeth Is Missing.

In a statement, the star of stage and screen said: “I am honoured to receive the Women in Film and TV Lifetime Achievement Award and thanks to Aisling for accepting it on my behalf today.

“These awards are such a wonderful celebration of the achievements by so many incredible women in our industry.

“Thank you to everyone at Women in Film and TV for the fantastic work you continue to do across the industry to improve opportunities for women in front and behind the camera, long may it continue.”

The awards were particularly sentimental for broadcaster Anita Rani as she was presenting her former boss Angela Ferreira with the business award.

She told PA: “I am so excited because it is not often that you get a load of badass women in one room so that we can all conspire and make plans like men have been doing for centuries.

“I’m thrilled to be able to give out this award because I am actually giving it to my first ever boss in TV, she is amazing and was the series producer and I was her office assistant when I was 19 years old.”

Zara McDermott also attended the awards (Ian West/PA)

Also attending the ceremony on Friday was former Love Island star Zara McDermott, who recently released her second BBC Three documentary which explores rape culture in the UK.

She told the PA: “This awards ceremony embodies the films that have been helping women to have their voices heard.

“I think it is extremely deep-rooted in society. Women are finally feeling strong enough to stand up for what they believe in.

“It’s really important that I stand up for all the girls from a reality TV background, you can’t stereotype women at all and this ceremony is so important in celebrating women in the industry.”

Performing at the awards ceremony were the cast of Six The Musical.